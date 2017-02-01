HAVE A BEAUTIFUL VALENTINE’S DAY

BE READY FOR ROMANCE

The New Beauty Bar by Clarins in John Lewis, Leeds has to be experienced to be believed.

Here in thirty minutes you can experience a turbocharged, beauty boosting treatment in a totally relaxed environment and there is no compromise on its luxury or efficiency and what’s more it won’t blow the budget.

It’s a Spa treatment that’s cleverly condensed so you are good to go in double quick time. The ultimate experience comes from the use of Clarins, potent plant powdered products and effective massage techniques.

There are eight effective 30 minute treatments but do allow up to 10 minutes for a pre-consultation. This is tailor-made for busy people and fits nicely into any lunch hour or as a boost before an evening out.

These range from a skincare workout, a made to measure facial for fatigued faces, an SOS facial for a complexion crisis and Knot a Problem a quick de-stress to release tight muscles and ease tension from your neck and shoulders. There’s also one designed for him and one that works on your eyes whilst you take a power nap.

I chose the Firming Favourite. It was 30 minutes of pure heaven with the products being massaged into my skin shaping, toning and firming and leaving it really fresh and transformed. I just didn’t want it to end.

After the treatment there’s the option of having colour expertly applied which I loved as after most facials it’s a bit scary seeing yourself bereft of makeup especially if you want to do a bit of retail therapy on the way home.

A visit to the Clarins Beauty Bar is the perfect way to get your skin looking radiant for Valentine’s Day or you may drop a hint to your partner that it would make the ideal Valentine Gift. To make appointments phone 0113 394 6206

LOOKING FOR GIFTS OR JUST TO GET INTO THE MOOD FOR VALENTINES DAY HERE’S OUR PICK OF THE BUNCH OF PRODUCTS

FEEL THE LOVE

The Neal’s Yard Remedies Radiance Wild Rose Organic Collection is perfect to smooth and nourish skin. The collection includes a 15g Wild Rose Balm – perfect to pop in your bag for a Valentine weekend plus a Body Elixir that nourishes from top to toe and Beauty Elixir to make skin glow and look beautiful. Available from Neal’s Yard in the Victoria Quarter.

GET IN THE MOOD

Those lovely people at Lush have a store full of Valentine bath, body and lip products. There are all the old favourites with some exciting new ones.

Our favourites are Over and Over is a bath bomb that will perk you up and dispense magic as pinks, oranges and gold unfurl under the bath taps whilst Lovestruck Bubble Bar creates refreshing citrus suds and makes you feel so good. And no Valentine’s Day would be complete without Love Spell – the ultimate massage bar to cast a spell.

BE THE SEDUCTIVE SIREN

Estee Lauder’s new fragrance Modern Muse Le Rouge Gloss is a bold, new fragrance inspired by sexy red, lacquered vinyl that provocatively invigorates the senses. It’s a fruity sensual woody scent that’s bold, intensely seductive and irresistible.

SCENTS AND LIPS

MAC Shadescents create an irresistible chemistry for Valentines Day. These new perfumes inspired by MAC’s iconic lipstick shades. Perfect for Valentine’s Day are Lady Danger that thrills with notes of wild cherry and Ruby Wood that goes bold with notes of deep red leather

LIP SMACKING GOOD

Red Lips are a must for Valentine’s Day. We love Urban Decay’s Alpha and 714 Urban from their Urban Decay Vice Range. Both are in a matte finish and long staying and extremely kiss proof!

AND FINALLY FOR HIM

Although you’d probably love to surprise him with the all-new Jaguar F Pace family sports car you can surprise him with the next best thing.

Jaguar Pace is the ideal gift for the man in your life. He will be left thrilled with this fragrance’s masculine scene and cool iconic bottle. Created by top perfumers Alexandra Monet and Philippe Romano it’s a modern, classical, fresh warm and sexy fragrance.

Available from Marks and Spencers stores.