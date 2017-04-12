SO BEAT THE DRUM COS

HERE COMES THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE NOW!

Award winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie is set to tap its way into Leeds Grand Theatre next week for one week only.

World Ballroom Showdance Champion and Professional Dancer Joanne Clifton will take on the title role of Millie Dillmount, a Kansas girl determined to make it big in New York City.

Joanne’s credits include Face the Music, Burn the Floor, Strictly Live Tour and Marilyn Monroe in Norma Jean Musical.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film. Taking audiences back to the height of the Jazz Age in 1920s New York City, when ‘moderns’ – including a flapper named Millie – were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love.

Joining Joanne on stage is musical theatre actor Lucas Rush who takes the role of Mrs Meers, the evil proprietor of the Hotel Priscilla.

From explosive tap numbers to a ‘Fred and Ginger’ dance routine on a window ledge, and featuring hit songs including Gimme Gimme and Not for the Life of Me Thoroughly Modern Millie is a brilliantly funny and entertaining show for all the family.

Thoroughly Modern Millie is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday 17th to Saturday 22nd April

To book call Box Office on 0844 848 2700