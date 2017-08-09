BACK TO THOSE GOOD OLD DAYS

A season of music hall at the Famous City Varieties

West End leading lady, Marti Webb, comedy legend, Barry Cryer and 2016’s Britain’s Got Talent winner, magician Lance Corporal Richard Jones are just three of the TV and West End stars set to tread the boards in this season’s Good Old Days at the City Varieties Music Hall.

Making their Good Old Days debut together, Webb is an English actress and singer most famed for her performances in Evita and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s one woman show, Tell Me on a Sunday – this included her biggest hit single, Take That Look Off Your Face; a UK top three hit. Originally from Leeds, Cryer is an English writer, comedian and actor who has worked with, and written for, many noted performers, including Tommy Cooper, Bruce Forsyth, Bob Hope, Frankie Howerd, Richard Pryor, Spike Milligan and Morecambe and Wise.

Leeds audiences are invited to dress in period costume and take their seats for the live variety spectacular that has been entertaining crowds since 1953 – the original series has recently enjoyed a re-run on BBC4.

There are three different shows during the run. Performances on Friday and Saturday 22nd/23rd September and Friday and Saturday 6th/7th October are at 7pm on the Friday and 2pm on the Saturday. On 30th September there are two performances at 2pm and 7pm.

Crackerjack’s Don Maclean headlines the opening weekend on 22nd-23rd September alongside Guest Chairman, the estimable Mr Peter John. Joining them will be vocalist Helen Watson, juggler Sam Veale, silks & contortion superstar Delia du Sol plus opera stars David Owen-Lewis and Vivienne Bailey.

On 30th September West End superstar Marti Webb tops the bill. The show will be presented by special guest chairman, Mr Barry Cryer. Mickie Driver delivers some light-hearted ditties alongside musician extraordinaire Gordon Cree and singer Julia Sutton, plus comedy magician Mel Harvey.

The final weekend on 6th and 7th October has TV magician, Lance Corporal Richard Jones (winner of 2016’s Britain’s Got Talent) debuts in the top slot and guest chairman, Mr David Graham, is welcomed back. The Good Old Days’ favourite Jan Hunt also entertains with able support from comedian Steve Barclay, uke genius Mark Walsh and amusing singalong songs from Richard Gauntlett.

Each show features the City Varieties Orchestra under the masterful direction of Mr David Smith.

Call box office on 0113 243 0808