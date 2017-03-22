BACK TO BACK SHOWS AT THE GRAND

SIX MONTHS OF NON STOP PRODUCTIONS

Leeds Grand Theatre is getting ready to welcome six months of back to back productions; featuring comedy, drama, musicals and dance there is a heady mix heading to Leeds – and it kicks off somewhat spectacularly next week with La Cage aux Folles.

Many will remember the 1996 film version called ‘Birdcage’ which starred Robin Williams, Nathan Lane and Gene Hackman though the original 1983 Broadway production was based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret and received nine Tony Award nominations winning six. It spawned a West End production but has never toured the UK – until now.

Georges is the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, his partner Albin is a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction. They live an idyllic existence in the south of France until Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious politician; a politician who is determined to shut down the local colourful nightlife.

La Cage Aux Folles comes to Leeds on its first ever UK Tour and takes to the stage at The Grand Theatre from Tuesday 21st to Saturday 25th March starring John Partridge (EastEnders, Chicago), Adrian Zmed (TJ Hooker, Grease 2) and Marti Webb (Tell Me On A Sunday, Evita).

The lavishly funny tale of unconditional love and family values reminds all to celebrate that life’s not worth a damn ‘till you can say I am what I am.’

Hot on the high heels of La Cage aux Folles come comedians Sean Lock, Count Arthur Strong, Jon Richardson and Joel Dommett; drama with Shirley Valentine, A Judgement in Stone and Jane Eyre; concerts with Jane McDonald, Thriller Live, The Solid Silver 60s Show and Shakin’ Stevens and musicals with Mamma Mia!, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Wedding Singer.

