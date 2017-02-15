AWARD WINNING STAND-UP SHOW

Omid Djalili for Leeds Town Hall

Award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili, known for his legendary stand-up performances is back with his latest show Schmuck for a Night, calling at Leeds Town Hall on Friday 24 March.

Of trying to make sense of the world around him in Schmuck for a Night, Omid Djalili said, “It’ll be so current sometimes audiences won’t laugh until they get home and turn on the TV.”

As a stand-up and acclaimed actor, Omid Djalili’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live productions on the West End stage. He has appeared on UK and US TV, and starred in films such as the recently Golden Globe and Oscar nominated Shaun the Sheep Movie, Mr Nice, Gladiator, Sex And The City 2, The Mummy and The Infidel. He has also just been cast in Disney’s new live-action production of The Nutcracker, which he will be filming alongside the tour.

On TV recently, Omid Djalili has been seen in the BBC Four series Going Forward with Jo Brand, as well as making appearances in Dickensian for BBC1 and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man for SKY1. He has also executively produced the acclaimed documentary We Are Many, about the global anti-war demonstrations that took place in 800 cities on February 15th 2003, to date the largest mobilisation of human beings in the history of the earth.

This August Omid Djalili produced an Edinburgh Fringe show called Iraq Out & Loud, which saw almost 1500 comedians and members of the public read the entirety of the Chilcot Report for 24 hours a day, over 12 days. This memorable production was awarded the prestigious Panel Prize at Edinburgh Comedy Awards, and later TV Bomb’s Zeitgeist Award.

Tickets for this event are available from the Box Office on 0113 376 0318