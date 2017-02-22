OPERA NORTH'S KISS ME KATE IS A MUST TO SEE

New 2018 dates have been announced for Opera North’s award-winning production of Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy, Kiss Me, Kate at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Set both on and off-stage during the production of a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew, Kiss Me, Kate revolves around the tempestuous love lives of actor-manager Fred Graham and his leading lady and ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi. Throw in Fred’s current paramour Lois Lane, her gambler boyfriend Bill – and a couple of gangsters who somehow get caught up in the show – and the stage is set for a funny and farcical battle of the sexes!

A charming homage to the sparkling wit of Shakespeare and an irresistible celebration of the joy and madness of working in theatre, Cole Porter’s witty, jazz-inflected score features hit after hit, with show-stopping numbers including ‘Another Op’nin’ Another Show,’ ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare,’ ‘Always True to You in My Fashion’ and ‘Too Darn Hot.’

Casting will bring together top talent from the worlds of both opera and the West End, with the full-scale Orchestra of Opera North and Opera North Chorus bringing the magical sound of Broadway and the golden age of MGM musicals back to life on stage.

Tickets for Kiss Me, Kate at Leeds Grand Theatre in 2018 will be on sale from 27 March 2017.