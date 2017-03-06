ALL THE WAY FROM NORWAY

Celebrated musicians at The Town Hall

Leif Ove Andsnes brings the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra to Leeds Town Hall on Saturday 18 March with a delightful programme of Haydn, Mozart and Grieg.

Pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, will conduct the orchestra from the piano in performances of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 20 and No 22, and lead the orchestra through Haydn’s Symphony 95, one of his London inspired symphonies, and Norwegian national treasure Grieg’s Holberg Suite.

Internationally celebrated Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, known for championing the works of Grieg, is renowned for his commanding technique and searching interpretations. He recently completed his Beethoven Project in which he explored all five Beethoven piano concertos and performed them in 108 cities in 27 countries for more than 230 live performances. Recordings realised from this project were awarded both the Concerto Award and the Recording of the Year Award from the BBC Music Magazine in 2015.

Since its formation in 1977 the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra has established itself as one of the foremost chamber orchestras on the international classical music scene today. Renowned for its innovative programming and creativity, the NCO is a project orchestra comprised of Norway´s finest instrumentalists. Through integrating experienced musicians with talented young instrumentalists, the orchestra continuously develops its unique style and innovative culture, thereby greatly contributing to the position Norwegian musicians and ensembles hold internationally. The orchestra has recorded over twenty albums, toured the globe and continues to provide internship placements for students at the Norwegian Academy of Music.

Tickets for the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra are available from the Box Office on 0113 376 0318.