A VIENNESE WHIRL

BUBBLY, WALTZES, MARCHES AND POLKAS AT THE TOWN HALL

Join us in the magnificent surroundings of Leeds Town Hall on New Year’s Eve as we celebrate the festive season with a wonderful afternoon concert of Viennese waltzes, marches and polkas on Saturday 31 December at 3pm. Free glass of bubbly or orange juice with all tickets!

Having lived in Vienna for the past twenty years, Aleksandar Markovic is the perfect conductor for this spectacular concert of Viennese classics performed by the acclaimed Orchestra of Opera North. The programme includes Johann Strauss II’s popular By the Beautiful Blue Danube and Émile Waldteufel’s lively The Skaters’ Waltz. Expect to be waltzed through all-time favourites, delighted with hand-picked gems and marched into the New Year in true style.

Adding a touch of sparkle to the afternoon are soloists Ellie Laugharne (soprano) and Heather Lowe (mezzo soprano).

This annual concert is a festive favourite in Leeds so book early to avoid disappointment. Call the Box Office on 0113 376 0318