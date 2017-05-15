A MOD MUSICAL

THE SMALL FACES MUSICAL SENSATION

ALL OR NOTHING, the new Small Faces musical sensation, is touring the UK in 2017 on its second major outing, and will make a stop at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Thursday 18 – Saturday 20 May 2017.

In 1964, a new phenomenon exploded on to the dingy British streets. It was the essence of all that was cool. It was Mod. Mods stuck two fingers up at the class-ridden society and its dull redundant culture. They were working-class free spirits who rode sexy streamlined Italian Vespas or Lambrettas. The sharpest Mod of all was known as a ‘face’. The Small Faces encapsulated all that is Mod, a unique blend of taste and testosterone, neat, clothes obsessed, and streetwise. But these cult sophisticates shared another passion, their dedication to ‘Rhythm and Blues.’

The musical is packed full of all the timeless hits, including the brilliant Whatcha Gonna Do About It, Tin Soldier, Lazy Sunday, Here Come The Nice, Itchycoo Park and of course All or Nothing.

To book call 01274 432000