A FLIGHT OF FANTASY

Cirque du Soleil comes to Leeds

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever UK arena tour of its signature production, Varekai is coming to Leeds. The critically-acclaimed show, updated and featuring new acts yet to be seen in the UK will visit Leeds’ First Direct Arena in February

The story of Varekai is enchanting and exciting. Deep within a forest, at the summit of a volcano, exists an extraordinary world – a world where something else is possible. A world called Varekai.

The sky lets go a solitary young man, and the story of Varekai begins. Parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest, a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures, a young man takes flight in an adventure both absurd and extraordinary. On this day at the edge of time, in this place of pure and undiluted possibility, begins an inspired incantation to a life rediscovered and to a newly found wonder in the mysteries of the world and the mind.

The word Varekai (pronounced ver·ay·’kie) means “wherever” in the Romany language of the gypsies—the universal wanderers. Directed by Dominic Champagne, this production pays tribute to the nomadic soul, to the spirit and art of the circus tradition.

The show is at Leeds First Direct Arena from 22nd to 26th February. To book and for more information visit www.cirquedusoleil.com.