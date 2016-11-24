A CHRISTMAS CONCERTO

Manchester Camerata at The Town Hall

Described as ‘probably Britain’s most adventurous orchestra’ (The Times), Manchester Camerata performs Corelli’s Christmas Concerto at Leeds Town Hall on Saturday 3 December.

As well as Corelli’s popular Christmas Concerto which bears the inscription ‘for the night of Christmas’, the orchestra will perform Pachelbel’s hugely popular Canon and Gigue which is frequently performed at wedding ceremonies, Bach’s lyrical Double Violin Concerto and Bach’s Oboe and Violin Concerto. Joined by one of today’s leading trumpet soloists Tine Thing Helseth, Manchester Camerata will also perform Bach’s Trumpet Concerto and Vivaldi’s Double Trumpet Concerto.

Described as transforming the “brassy trumpet sound into something soft, supple, lyrical and delectable”, Tine Thing Helseth has recently made her BBC Proms concerto debut at the Royal Albert Hall, her acclaimed debut at London’s Wigmore Hall and performed the world premiere of Bent Sørensen’s Trumpet Concerto with the Bergen Philharmonic. She has been the recipient of various awards including ‘Newcomer of the Year’ at the 2013 Echo Klassik Awards, the 2009 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship, ‘Newcomer of the Year’ at the 2007 Norwegian Grammy Awards (the first classical artist ever to be nominated), and second prize in the 2006 Eurovision Young Musicians Competition.

Tickets available from the Box Office on 0113 376 0318