A CHARITY CHALLENGE

ITS NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED!

Andrew Smith, Becky Booth, Louise O’Brien, Michael King and Tony Clark from Yorkshire, together with over 60 colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group, will be taking on the Fourtitude Challenge with the ambition of raising £250,000 for Mental Health UK. They will be tackling a mental agility challenge to test their resolve, hiking the 978 metres of Scafell Pike, cycling 100 miles and completing a half marathon, all over the course of four days. The challenge was named ‘Fourtitude’ to reflect that one in four people experience mental health problems, and that the fearless colleagues will be completing the grueling challenge within four days and starting in four teams – one from each home nation.

This demanding mental and physical challenge is in aid of Lloyds Banking Group’s two year charity partnership with Mental Health UK, a key part of the Group’s commitment to help Britain prosper. The partnership aims to promote awareness of the link between mental health and money problems, encourage discussion between customers and colleagues and raise at least £2million per year to launch a Mental Health and Money Advice Service.

The participants from Yorkshire have different reasons for taking part in the Fourtitude challenge. Tony and Andrew have previously experienced mental health problems and they feel supporting this cause will help raise awareness for other people in similar situations. Becky is taking part in memory of a close friend who lost his life due to mental health problems. Louise and Michael are keen to take on a new challenge, with Louise being an experienced runner and having completed several marathons and Michael having completed a 2000 mile bike ride which involved cycling over the Andes.

From the 4-7th September over 60 fearless Fourtituders will set off in four teams – one from each of the home nations. On day one they will start with the ‘Mental Agility’ challenge, followed by the ‘Step by Step’ challenge on day two as they ascend the highest mountain in their respective countries The third day will see the four teams join together to take part in ‘The Long Road’ cycling challenge, which consists of 100 miles cycling across hilly Peak District roads. On day four, participants will set off before dawn to take part in the ‘Out of the Dark’ challenge, consisting of a half marathon along the Birmingham canal towpaths, ending in central Birmingham.

Becky Booth, from Leeds said: “My friend Dan lost his life due to mental health problems in 2014. Ever since then I have been looking to do something to support people going through similar experiences and the Fourtitude challenge presented a great opportunity. It is going to be really tough but I am glad to be alongside so many other people motivated by a common cause.”